Argument Leads To Stabbing In Dover

A 17-year-old male is taken to a hospital after being stabbed.

The incident happened Sunday night at about 9:21 in the unit block of Webbs Lane on the south side of Dover, according to Delaware State Police.

The victim was found inside an apartment. His injuries were not life-threatening.

An investigation revealed that an argument with another unknown male subject became physical and the victim was stabbed once in the abdomen.

Anyone who can help with the investigation is asked to contact Delaware State Police at 302-698-8504 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.