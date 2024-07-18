Armed Robbery at Motel in Easton Under Investigation

Easton Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened late last night (July 17th) at the Econo Lodge on Ocean Gateway in Easton. Approximately 11:32 pm, officers of the Easton Police Department were dispatched to that location and upon their arrival, the motel clerk who informed them that an African-American male had displayed a handgun and demanded money. After obtaining an undisclosed amount of money, he then fled and headed towards the back of the motel. Officers and investigators combed the area and were unable to find him. This person was described as wearing a dark hoodie, a camo ski mask, tan pants, and black boots. This is currently an active investigation. If you have any information that can assist, you are asked to contact the Easton Police Department at (410) 822-1111. You may remain anonymous.

armed robbery suspect (Econo Lodge in Easton)