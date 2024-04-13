Army Corps of Engineers Holds Public Meeting to Provide Update on Indian River Inlet Repair Work

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Philadelphia District hosted a public meeting Friday regarding upcoming repairs and construction at the Indian River Inlet. The Talk of Delmarva’s Joe Ciccanti has more…

Updates will be posted on a website shared by the Army Corps of Engineers Philadelphia District:

https://www.nap.usace.army.mil/

https://www.nap.usace.army.mil/Missions/Civil-Works/Indian-River-Inlet/