Army Corps of Engineers Honors Sen. Carper in Rehoboth

U.S. Sen. Tom Carper, the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee chairman, surrounded by members of the Army Corps of Engineers along with city, state, and federal officials, received the Gold de Fleury Medal for his work supporting the mission of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Commanding General Scott Spellmon presented the award to Sen. Carper at a ceremony at the Rehoboth Beach Bandstand on Friday. Image courtesy WGMD/Alan Henney.

The ceremony took place on the Rehoboth Beach Bandstand early Friday afternoon where dark storm clouds soon approached from the north.

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. — U.S. Senator Tom Carper (D-Del.), Chairman of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, Friday received the Gold de Fleury Medal for his work to support the mission of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (Corps). Commanding General Scott Spellmon presented the award to Sen. Carper at a ceremony that included remarks from Corps officials, U.S. Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-Del.), and Delaware Lt. Governor Bethany Hall-Long. Image courtesy WGMD/Alan Henney.

Lt. Gen. Scott A. Spellmon, the 55th Chief of Engineers and commanding general of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, presented the award to Sen. Carper at a ceremony that included remarks from Rehoboth Beach Mayor Stan Mills, Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long, Sen. Carper (of course!), U.S. Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester, among others.

Image courtesy WGMD/Alan Henney.

Each year, the Corps awards the Gold de Fleury Medal to one individual outside the Army Engineer Regiment. As the Corps’ highest honor, the de Fleury Medal honors and recognizes individuals who have provided significant contributions to Army engineering. The medal also emphasizes the history, customs, and traditions of the Army Corps of Engineers community.

Image courtesy WGMD/Alan Henney.

The Corps selected Sen. Carper for his leadership in addressing the nation’s water resources infrastructure needs. In 2021, the Senator led a bipartisan group of senators in securing $17.1 billion for the Army Civil Works program as part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. That funding helps the Corps implement studies and projects, maintain existing infrastructure, and dredge channels in response to floods and coastal storms. Under Sen. Carper’s leadership, the EPW Committee also drafted and passed the seventh consecutive biennial Water Resources Development Act in 2022.