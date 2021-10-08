ARPA Funds Available To Boost Del. Nonprofits

Delaware non-profits will be able to apply for one-time funding to support major capital projects in communities that have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Community Investment Recovery Fund is supported with $100-million dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act.

Governor John Carney said Thursday that this will help community centers and other non-profits that are hoping to rebuild and strengthen the communities they serve.

“The American Rescue Plan is about rebuilding from the COVID-19 pandemic, and coming out of this crisis stronger than before. That’s exactly what this Community Investment Recovery Fund will help us do,” Carney said. “This Recovery Fund will help support community centers and other nonprofits that are seeking to rebuild and strengthen the communities they serve every day. I want to thank President Biden and members of Delaware’s congressional delegation for making these resources available.”

Previous ARPA investments in Delaware have been announced for job training, affordable housing, expanding broadband access and building a new Delaware Hospital for the Chronically Ill in Smyrna.

“We rely on our nonprofits to care for and serve Delawareans, especially our most vulnerable residents every day. This has been especially true throughout the COVID-19 pandemic,” Lieutenant Governor Bethany Hall-Long said. “This ARPA investment will provide critical support for our nonprofits and community organizations that have stepped up every day to ensure Delaware families have the services they need.”

The application for funding is available at de.gov/rescueplan. Applications are due by November 30th.