Arrest Made as Delaware State Police Detectives Investigating Homicide in Millsboro

Delaware State Police have arrested a 19-year-old for a murder that occurred yesterday morning in Millsboro. Police say when they arrived on Saint Thomas Boulevard on the morning of June 4th in the town limits of Millsboro, they found the victim–a 26-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound and began life-saving efforts, however he died at an area hospital a short time later. His name is being withheld until his family is notified. According to the investigation so far, the 19-year-old–identified as Malachi Waters of Millsboro, approached the victim with a gun and started shooting, hitting him. After shots were fired, Waters drove away in a car. Troopers stopped his car in Delmar near the Delaware-Maryland line, where he then tried to get away, but was quickly apprehended in Delmar, Maryland. Upon extradition to Delaware, he will be charged with Murder 1st Degree and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony.

Malachi Waters

The Homicide Unit is still actively investigating this incident. Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding this case to contact Sergeant S. Yeich by calling 302-741-2703. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.

