Arrest Made For Dover Motel Shooting; Another Man Shot Early Wed.

A suspect has been arrested in connection with Sunday’s shooting of a man at the Capital Inn in Dover. The suspect’s brother is also facing drug-related charges.

Police are also investigating an overnight shooting in the capital city.

Dover Police said 31-year-old Caleb Collins was arrested at a Felton residence by police officers, Delaware Probation and Parole and the U.S. Marshals First State Fugitive Task Force Tuesday. 36-year-old Joshua Collins was also taken into custody after police said he was found to be in possession of 27-and-a-half grams of methamphetamine.

A 23-year-old man was shot in the back early Sunday morning and was taken to Kent General Hospital for treatment of injuries that police said were not life-threatening.

Dover Police outlined these charges in the case:

Caleb Collins was committed to SCI on a $115,000 cash bond on the following offenses:

-Assault 1st Degree

-Robbery 1st Degree

-Possession of Firearm by Person Prohibited

-Possession of Firearm During Commission of Felony

Joshua Collins was released on a $120,200 unsecured bond on the following offenses:

-Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine

-Possession of Methamphetamine

-Drug Paraphernalia

Dover Police are also investigating the shooting of a 26-year-old man in the 400-block of River Road. At about seven minutes after midnight, the victim was found with a gunshot wound to the leg. He was being treated at Kent General Hospital. Police said the victim has not been cooperative with the investigation. Gunshots also struck a residence and a vehicle in the area.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Dover Police or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.