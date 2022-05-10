Arrest Made in April 27th Shooting in Dover

Dover Police Department have arrested a 17-year-old male for the April 27th shooting that occurred on North Halsey Road. During the investigation, the juvenile male was identified as a suspect in the shooting and an arrest warrant was obtained for the following charges:

-Reckless Endangering (4x)

-Criminal Mischief (2x)

-Possession of Firearm During Commission of Felony

The suspect turned himself in on May 10th and was arraigned on the above charges at Kent County Family Court an was released to his mother on an $18,000 unsecured bond and GPS monitoring.