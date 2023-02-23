Arrest Made in Connection with Open-Air Drug Market on Property in Salisbury

A 67-year old man who was living in Salisbury is now at the Wicomico County Detention Center following a drug investigation. The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office Community Action Team (CAT) conducted the investigation into Jimmy Lee Smullen distributing cocaine from an address on Miami Avenue. CAT received complaints that Smullen was living on a property in a camper and distributing controlled dangerous substances from the property. The investigation revealed that Smullen was participating in an open-air drug market on the property. Smullen was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute cocaine and related charges. Smullen was on probation for a CAT CDS investigation in 2020 where he pleaded guilty to maintaining a common nuisance.