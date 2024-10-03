Arrest Made in Dover Murder Case

An arrest has been made in connection with a murder that happened in Dover earlier this week. Police took into custody a 21-year-old Smyrna man for the death of 50-year-old Barry Best of Dover. Through their investigation, Detectives identified Alexander Singletary as the suspect responsible for the shooting that occurred on September 30th on South Governors Avenue. As a result of a search warrant, Police arrested him at a residence on New Castle Avenue in Dover yesterday. Singletary was taken into custody without incident. 18-year-old Jaylan Koroma of Dover, was also taken into custody during this search warrant for charges unrelated to the homicide. During a search of the home Detectives located 2 handguns. Singletary is at SCI on $1,060,000 cash bail on charges that include: Murder in the First Degree, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony, and Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited(3x). Koroma was committed to SCI on $2,000 secured bail on the following charge: Non Compliance with Bond.

Alexander Singletary

Jaylan Koroma