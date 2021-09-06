Arrest Made In Dover Shooting; Another Shooting Investigated

A suspect is charged with shooting at a vehicle in Silver Lake Park in Dover Sunday night.

Dover Police said a woman called police to say she was following the suspect vehicle to Woodcrest Apartments.

An investigation led to the suspect’s identity, and police surrounded a building in which she resided.

26-year-old Kiara Banks was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, reckless endangering, tampering with physical evidence and criminal mischief.

According to police, a search warrant was obtained for the residence and a 9-mm handgun was found in a trash can.

Also over the weekend, a shooting left a 21-year-old man with a graze wound to his foot. Officers responded to Katrina Way in Cannon Hills early Sunday, but found no evidence of a shooting. Police later learned that a shooting victim arrived at Bayhealth Kent General Hospital, and claimed that he had been shot while in his vehicle at Wawa on Forrest Avenue.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Dover Police at 302-736-7111 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.