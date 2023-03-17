Arrest Made in Felton Shooting

An arrest in a shooting Thursday that left one man dead in Felton. Delaware State Police continue to investigate but learned the suspect, 36 year old Steven Smith of Centreville, MD has been arrested in Maryland. The shooting occurred Thursday just after 4:15 on Reeves Crossing Road in Felton – Troopers found a 36 year old man with a gunshot wound to the upper body in the roadway. EMS attempted to treat the victim who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police learned the two men had an on-going dispute and Smith drive to Reeves Crossing Road to confront the victim, shot him with a rifle and returned to his home in Maryland where he was arrested by Queen Anne’s County Sheriff’s officials.

Smith is awaiting extradition to Delaware to face charges of 1st degree murder and weapons offenses