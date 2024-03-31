Arrest Made in Georgetown Residential Burglary

Image courtesy DSP

A Bridgeville man has been arrested for the burglary of a Georgetown residence earlier in March. Delaware State Police were called to Widgeon Road on March 1st for a report of a burglary and learned the suspect entered the home through a bedroom window, knocked over items and stole money before leaving. The investigation led police to 24 year old Lester Alcantara of Bridgeville and an arrest warrant was obtained on Friday. Alcantara was arrested by Seaford Police and turned over to Troop 4 where he was found to have 31 Oxycodone pills hidden in his belt line.

Alcantara was charged with the below crimes:

Burglary Second Degree (Felony)

Theft Greater than $1500 (Felony)

Possession of a Controlled Substance Tier 1 Quantity (Felony)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Alcantara was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 3, and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on a $5,000 secured bond.