Arrest Made In Shooting Death Of Laurel Man

A 17-year-old male of Seaford is charged with murder and other crimes in connection with the shooting death of a 31-year-old Laurel man in a parking lot Sunday night.

Delaware State Police Wednesday identified the victim of the shooting as 31-year-old Nicholas Davis. The name of the suspect was not released.

Police said Sunday night at about 8:59 p.m., Seaford police officers responded to a reported shooting at 1252 Norman Eskridge Highway. Davis was found in the parking lot with gunshot wounds. He later died at a local hospital.

According to State Police, an investigation determined that Davis was in the drive-thru at McDonald’s, 300 South Dual Highway, where he first encountered a group of people. The encounter continued in the parking lot, where Davis was shot before members of the other group fled the scene.

The Seaford teenager was taken into custody and charged with murder 1st-degree, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a prohibited juvenile. The suspect was arraigned at Justice of the Peace Court 3 and committed to a Department of Correction juvenile detention facility on $210,000 cash bond.

“This case remains an active and ongoing investigation being conducted by the Delaware State Police Homicide Unit. Anyone who witnessed this incident or has information about this case is asked to contact Det. Mark Ryde by calling 302-741-2730 or emailing Mark.Ryde@delaware.gov. Information may also be provided by sending a Private Facebook Message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.” State Police said.