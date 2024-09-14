Arrest Made in Shooting Incident at DSU last Weekend

Delaware State University Police have arrested a suspect involved in a shots fired incident at the University-owned off-campus apartments, the Courtyards, last Saturday evening. Police were able to identify those involved through timely investigation and surveillance cameras on the Dover campus.

University President Tony Allen, in a letter to the student body which was sent to the Talk of Delmarva, says a student at the university was arrested for the shooting and has been expelled and a second suspect will be brought to justice soon.

Allen says no one was injured in the shooting – and the investigation is ongoing.