Arrest Made in Sunday Seaford Arson Fire

Seaford and Blades firefighters were called for a residential structure fire on Sunday afternoon on Griffs Way in Seaford. Firefighters arriving at the scene around 12:30 found heavy fire in single-family home and garage. The home was not occupied at the time of the fire.

State Fire Marshal investigators say the fire was intentional. With assistance from Georgetown Police, 87 year old Robert Emmons of Seaford was found responsible and is charged with 2nd degree arson and 1st degree reckless endangering.

Damage is estimated at $700,000.