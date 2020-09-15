Arrests For Failure To Appear Resume In Del.

Delaware judges will resume issuing bench warrants for people who fail to appear for certain proceedings.



Such actions were suspended early in the pandemic, when court facilities were closed for several weeks.



With bench warrants now restored, someone who does not show up for a scheduled appearance on a criminal matter, traffic case or a Family Court matter they could face arrest. This would include failure to appear for a court proceeding that is held virtually.



The courts remain in Phase Two of reopening. Phase Three, which would involve the resumption of jury trials, is scheduled to start in October.