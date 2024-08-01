Arrests Made Following Assault in Easton, Maryland

Two individuals–ages 20 and 21–have been arrested for an assault that happened in Easton, Maryland. Officers found a male victim on the ground in the area of Canvasback Drive and Brant Court suffering from severe injuries to his head. The patient was eventually air lifted to University of Maryland’s Shock Trauma in Baltimore Maryland and later released. According to Easton Police, a disagreement with one of the individuals led to the assault. Based on the resulting investigation, Tanner Pippen, 21-year-old man from Denton, MD, was arrested yesterday, July 31st and has been charged with one count each of Attempted Second Degree Murder, Assault 1st Degree, Assault 2nd Degree, Reckless Endangerment, Disturbing the Peace and Disorderly Conduct. In addition, Tucker Eason, a 20-year-old from Easton was arrested on July 28th. He was charged with one count each of Assault 1st Degree, Assault 2nd Degree, Reckless Endangerment and Disorderly Conduct.