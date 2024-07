A shed fire that occurred yesterday afternoon on Nokomis Avenue in Salisbury has been ruled arson. A passerby reported the fire that caused an estimated $6,000 in structural damage to the 8′ x 12′ wood framed shed. Loss of contents is estimated at $2,500. According to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal, two juvenile arrests are pending, and the referrals will be sent to the Department of Juvenile Services.