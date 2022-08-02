Arrow Safety Road Closed through January 2023

Intersection of Route 113 & Arrow Safety Road / Image courtesy DelDOT Cam

Arrow Safety Road in Georgetown has been closed by DelDOT as scheduled. The roadway – between Route 113 and South Bedford Street is part of the Park Avenue relocation project and will remain closed through the end of January 2023 for roadway reconstruction. Besides the closure of Arrow Safety Road – the Route 113 southbound left turn lane and northbound right turn lanes are also closed. All traffic will utilize Route 113 and South Bedford Street.