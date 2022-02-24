Arson Suspected At Assisted-Living Home

A fire at an assisted living home in Salisbury may have been deliberately set.

According to the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office, the fire on North Division Street started Wednesday afternoon in a two-story wood-frame house. No one was injured.

The fire caused about $17,000 damage to the structure and contents. About 30 firefighters had the fire under control in about 40 minutes.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the Salisbury Office of the Fire Marshal at 410-713-3780.