Arson Suspected In Milford House Fire

A Milford house fire was deliberately set, according to the Delaware State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Sunday afternoon’s blaze broke out in the 500-block of Seabury Avenue near South Walnut Street. Members of the Carlisle Fire Company encounter smoke pouring from the home when they arrived. No one was located inside, and no injuries were reported.

Investigators determined that the fire was set inside the home, and damage is estimated at $150,000.

Anyone with information on the fire is asked to contact the Fire Marshal at 302 739-4447 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.