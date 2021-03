A vehicle fire in Wicomico County may have been deliberately set.

According to the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office, fire spread to two cars on Mohawk Avenue in Salisbury at about 3:16 a.m. Monday. The cause appeared to be incendiary. A white Chevrolet Impala and a red Mercedes were damaged.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Salisbury office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal at 410-713-3780.

No one was hurt.