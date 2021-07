A house fire in Salisbury has been ruled a case of arson, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office.

The fire broke out at 12:40 a.m. Friday on the exterior of the single-family home on Raven Court. A neighbor discovered the blaze.

No one was hurt.

Investigators said the cause of the fire was incendiary. Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact the Fire Marshal’s Office.

Damage caused by the fire is estimated at about $1,000.