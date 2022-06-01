As Atlantic Hurricane Season Begins, Marylanders Are Reminded: “Know Your Zone”

June 1st marks the beginning of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

The Maryland Department of Emergency Management reminds Marylanders as well as visitors to be aware of evacuation routes and to have an emergency plan and kit available.

“Hurricane Ida taught us yet again that you don’t need to live in a coastal community to feel the impacts of tropical systems,” Maryland Secretary of Emergency Management Russ Strickland said. “While coastal storm surge and hurricane force winds are vivid images of hurricanes, in our area, inland flooding and tornadoes can be the biggest threats to life and property.”

If you visit Know Your Zone , you can learn the best routes to follow in the event of a storm, evacuation or other emergency.

MDEM also provided additional considerations for planning for a hurricane and other hazards:

Plan now! Do not wait until the peak of hurricane season.

Pay attention to emergency information and alerts.

Determine your best protection for high winds and flooding.

Unless you live in an evacuation zone, make a plan to shelter-in-place in your home if it is safe to do so.

If you live in a mandatory evacuation zone, make a plan with friends or family to shelter with them where you will be safer and more comfortable.

Check with local authorities for the latest information about public evacuation shelters. Many may still require the use of masks.

Only use outdoor generators that are at least 20 feet away from your home and away from windows, doors, and vents.

Do not walk, swim, or drive through flood waters.

For more information about hurricane preparedness, including sample emergency plans and supply kit information, please visit MDEM, FEMA, the National Weather Service, and the American Red Cross.

For access to preparedness tips and information, install the MdReady web app by visiting MdReady.Maryland.gov on your mobile device’s web browser. To receive text alerts, tips, and resources related to threats and hazards that may affect Maryland, text “MdReady” to 211-MD1 (211-631).

Forecasters at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) Climate Prediction Center are predicting above-average hurricane activity this year — which would make it the seventh consecutive above-average hurricane season. NOAA’s outlook for the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season, which extends from June 1 to November 30, predicts a 65 percent chance of an above-normal season, a 25 percent chance of a near-normal season, and a 10 percent chance of a below-normal season.

For the 2022 hurricane season, NOAA is forecasting a likely range of 14 to 21 named storms (winds of 39 mph or higher), of which 6 to 10 could become hurricanes (winds of 74 mph or higher), including 3 to 6 major hurricanes (category 3, 4 or 5, with winds of 111 mph or higher). NOAA provides these ranges with a 70% confidence.