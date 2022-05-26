As More Visitors Arrives, Beach Communities Continue Response To Early May Nor’easter

As Memorial Day approaches, finding solitude along some Delaware Beaches may be a bit more challenging.

An early May nor’easter caused significant erosion in some communities. Crews have been working during the past few weeks to restore access ramps and pathways.

According to Rehoboth Beach officials:

By tomorrow (Friday) morning, three of the five closed dune crossings in Rehoboth Beach will be reopened. The dunes being reopened are located at:

Grenoble Place

Stuart Kingston

Pennsylvania Avenue

Two of the city’s 38 dune crossings will remain closed through the holiday weekend and beyond:

One of three at Maryland Avenue

Surf Avenue

Beachgoers should be aware that some of the open dune crossings are steep and are formed using loose sand.

In Bethany Beach:

The handicap access ramp at Wellington Parkway is not open.

People with disabilities who need handicapped-compliant access to the beach should use the Oceanview Parkway entrance.

Additional tips courtesy of the City of Rehoboth Beach: