As More Visitors Arrives, Beach Communities Continue Response To Early May Nor’easter
As Memorial Day approaches, finding solitude along some Delaware Beaches may be a bit more challenging.
An early May nor’easter caused significant erosion in some communities. Crews have been working during the past few weeks to restore access ramps and pathways.
According to Rehoboth Beach officials:
By tomorrow (Friday) morning, three of the five closed dune crossings in Rehoboth Beach will be reopened. The dunes being reopened are located at:
Grenoble Place
Stuart Kingston
Pennsylvania Avenue
Two of the city’s 38 dune crossings will remain closed through the holiday weekend and beyond:
One of three at Maryland Avenue
Surf Avenue
Beachgoers should be aware that some of the open dune crossings are steep and are formed using loose sand.
In Bethany Beach:
The handicap access ramp at Wellington Parkway is not open.
People with disabilities who need handicapped-compliant access to the beach should use the Oceanview Parkway entrance.
Additional tips courtesy of the City of Rehoboth Beach:
- Spread out from the center and consider claiming a spot at the south or north end of Rehoboth Beach. Deauville Beach is open and accessible on the north end, and the south end is a bit wider, less steep, and has less dune damage.
- Consider timing your visit to coincide with low tide and avoid high tide peak.
- Travel light and compact to the beach in an effort to share space with other sun-seekers.
- Rehoboth Beach Patrol lifeguards will be on duty from 10 am-5:30 pm weekends and 10 am-5 pm weekdays throughout the season.
- If you’re planning to brave the chilly water temps, be sure to swim with a buddy.
- Even when beaches are guarded, families need to be sure to keep an eye on one another, especially children.
- The Laurel Avenue crossing is wheelchair accessible and additional mats have been installed on the beach there to provide easier wheelchair access.