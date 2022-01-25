Update: Suspect Arrested For Murder Of Roommate At West Ocean City Motel

Sherronte Maurice Robins

(latest)

An Ocean City man is charged with murder and other crimes on connection with the death of a man in a motel parking lot in West Ocean City.

According to Maryland State Police, 40-year-old Sherronte Maurice Robins was arrested several hours after the death of 37-year-old Nicholas Pittman in the 900-block of Elm Street. Pittman had suffered trauma to his neck area, and died on the way to a hospital.

Investigators believe the men got into an altercation in the motel room where they lived. A motive has not been established.

The Worcester County Bureau of Investigation and Maryland State Police Homicide Unit conducted neighborhood checks and interviewed nearby residents.

Details were shared in a news release from Maryland State Police:

Maryland State Police arrested a suspect wanted in connection with the murder of a man found dead yesterday in a motel parking lot in Worcester County.

The suspect is identified as Sherronte Maurice Robins, 40, of Ocean City, Maryland. Robins was arrested at 10:30 p.m. last night. After consultation with the Worcester County State’s Attorney, Robins was charged with first- and second-degree murder, first and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment. He was transported to the Worcester County Detention Center for an initial appearance before a court commissioner.

The deceased victim is identified as Nicholas Pittman, 37, of Ocean City, Md. Pittman was pronounced deceased at the scene. His body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy.

Shortly after 4:30 p.m. Monday, deputies from the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office and troopers from the Maryland State Police Berlin Barrack responded to a motel complex in the 9000 block of Elm Street in West Ocean City for a reported assault. Upon arrival, police found the victim lying in the parking lot unresponsive with trauma to the neck area. EMS responded to the scene and provided medical support. Pittman was pronounced deceased inside the ambulance shortly thereafter.

Investigators from the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit and the Worcester County Bureau of Investigation assumed the investigation and conducted neighborhood checks and interviews with nearby residents. Information developed during the preliminary investigation indicates the suspect and the victim lived together in the motel. Police believe an altercation between the two men took place inside the room where they lived.

State Police Forensic Sciences Division crime scene technicians responded to conduct scene processing and evidence collection, after a search warrant was obtained. Evidence believed to have been linked to the murder was recovered from the crime scene. A motive for this crime has not been established at this time. The investigation is continuing.

(story update)

A 37-year-old Ocean City man is dead, and Maryland State Police are treating his death as a homicide.

State Police said Nicholas Pittman was pronounced dead shortly after he was found unresponsive in a parking lot in the 900-block of Elm Street in West Ocean City Monday afternoon.

Worcester County Sheriff’s Deputies and other personnel responded to a reported assault, and Ocean City Fire Department emergency medical services personnel tried to save the man’s life.

State Police said search warrants have been obtained and the scene was processed for evidence. Also, the neighborhood has been canvassed.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit at 410-749-3101 or Worcester County Bureau of Investigation.

(original story)

An assault at the Rambler Motel on Elm Street in West Ocean City has resulted in the death of a victim.

According to the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the location late Monday afternoon. Allied personnel also responded. Members of the Ocean City Fire Department aided with patient care.

The victim died of unspecified injuries. The name of the victim is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the investigation was active, and there was no immediate threat to the community.

The incident is under investigation by the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit in conjunction with the Worcester County Bureau of Investigation.