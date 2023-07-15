Assist Chief of Salisbury PD Named Acting Police Chief

Acting Chief of SPD David Meienschein / Image courtesy City of Salisbury

Assistant Chief of the Salisbury Police Department, David Meienschein has been named Acting Police Chief – a position he will hold while the process of hiring a new police chief is completed. Chief Barbara Duncan retired at the end of June. The City of Salisbury is conducting a nationwide search for the next chief of police. Acting Chief Meienschein has been with the Salisbury Police for 35 years, working a variety of leadership roles – he has been the Assistant Chief of Police for the last 12 years.