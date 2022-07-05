Assistant Principal Honored For Life-Saving Actions
Heroic actions of a school administrator have been recognized in Wicomico County.
The assistant principal of James M. Bennett High School, Jason Capobianco, performed the Heimlich maneuver on a student who was choking and went limp during as a school lunch late in the year.
The item was dislodged and the student began breathing again after about a minute of Capobianco’s efforts.
Capobianco has received the Wicomico County Public Schools Extra Mile Award, a monthly honor.
Capobianco has also been named the new principal of Wicomico Middle School.