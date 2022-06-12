Athlete Dies During Escape the Cape Triathlon

WGMD Archive Photo

The Escape the Cape Triathlon took place on Sunday morning. Delaware River and Bay Authority officials say a 70 plus year old man from Wilmington became in need of medical attention near the end of the swim finish. Lifeguards took the man from the water in Lower Township and gave him CPR and transported him to Cape Regional Medical Center. Officials say proper safety precautions were followed. The medical examiner is expected to perform an autopsy.