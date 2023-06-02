Atlantic City Teen Arrested for Dover Carjacking

Image courtesy DSP

One person is under arrest for a carjacking in Dover just after 5 Friday morning. Delaware State Police were called to the Walmart where they learned that two black males approached the 29 year old victim in the parking lot. One suspect said he had a gun and demanded the keys to her car. She turned over the keys and the suspect, 19 year old Cinque Oliver of Atlantic City, drove off. Troopers spotted the car northbound on Dupont Parkway near the Smyrna Rest Area and gave chase until the driver lost control and crashed near Summit Bridge Road. The driver ran off but was arrested a short time later.

The driver, Oliver, was taken to Troop 3 and charged with the following crimes:

Robbery First Degree (Felony)

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)

Wearing a Disguise During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)

Numerous traffic offenses

Oliver was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $1,105,000 cash bond. The second suspect has yet to be identified.

The Troop 3 Criminal Investigations Unit is investigating this incident. Detectives are asking for anyone with information regarding this case to contact Detective P. Campbell by calling 302-698-8504 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.