Atlantic General Finds New President & CEO

Donald Owrey

The Atlantic General Hospital and Health System Board of Trustees has selected a new President and CEO.

Donald Owrey will start the job June 1st, following a search that lasted more than six months.

Owrey most recently was President of University of Pittsburgh Medical Center at Williamsport, and has been with UPMC for 20 years in various leadership roles. The Atlantic General Trustees said Owrey’s qualities include being a transformational leader with excellent organizational skills and a proven track record of success.

“Don’s appointment is the result of an extensive process lead by our search committee chair, Charlotte Cathell and our search committee members comprised of board members, former board members, hospital leadership and staff, medical staff providers and community leaders,” Atlantic General Hospital Board of Trustees Chair Greg Shockley said. “We are extremely excited to welcome Don to the AGH family and look forward to working with him as our new leader.”

“I am incredibly honored to join Atlantic General Hospital and excited for my wife and I to become part of the community. From my very first interactions with the board and then throughout the discussions and interactions I had with the medical staff, employees, and community leaders, I was struck by their deep appreciation for the hospital and its commitment to the community,” Owrey said. “The values are in perfect alignment with my own. Even with all its complexities, health care is local and remains deeply personal where relationships and trust matter the most. It’s such an honor for me to join the outstanding team at AGH and to ensure that residents from across the region have access to quality care that is compassionate, coordinated and personalized for the patient.”

Atlantic General has been led by a two-person team since the departure of former President and CEO Michael Franklin last September.