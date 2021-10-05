Atlantic General Forms Search Committee For President & CEO

A search committee is in place to find the next President and CEO of Atlantic General Hospital and Health System.

A search is expected to identify several candidates for the position in the comping weeks. A firm timeline has not been established. The search committee is expected to guide the Board of Trustees, which will make the decision.

A two-person team has been leading Atlantic General since the departure of former President and CEO Michael Franklin last month.

“While the Board of Trustees will ultimately appoint our new President and Chief Executive Officer, the search committee will be instrumental shaping criteria for our candidates and in the review and assessment of applicants,” Atlantic General Board of Trustees Chair Greg Shockley said. “With the help of our search committee we are committed to finding candidates who will lead our AGH caregivers in advancing our coordinated care system as an independent community hospital to provide access to quality care, personalized service and education to care for the residents of and visitors to our community.”

The search committee includes the following individuals:

Charlotte Cathell, Chair – Charlotte was elected the Register of Wills for Worcester County in 1998 and served in the role until December of 2018. A lifelong resident of Worcester County, Cathell is married to retired Judge Dale R. Cathell. She is secretary for the Atlantic General Hospital Board of Trustees as well as a general member of the Atlantic General Hospital Foundation. Cathell was a founder and president of Worcester County G.O.L.D. (Giving Other Lives Dignity), is a former long-time member and president of the Worcester County Commission for Women, and is on the board of directors of Taylor Bank. Cathell has resided in Ocean Pines for over forty years.

Aaron Finney – Aaron Finney was appointed to the Atlantic General Hospital Board of Trustees in 2020 and now serves on the Finance Committee and the Information Technology Steering Committee. A native of the Eastern Shore of Virginia, Finney returned to the area in 2000 with his family to live in Ocean Pines, Md. He is president and CEO of TRGroup, Inc., a United States SBA certified information technology and security consulting firm that is focused on helping government and commercial institutions operate more efficiently and securely in today’s marketplace. Finney began supporting the hospital as an Atlantic General Hospital Foundation member, before serving on the Foundation Board of Directors for six years.



Oswaldo Nicastro, MD – Oswaldo Nicastro, MD, joined Atlantic General Health System in 2017 from St. Francis Healthcare in Wilmington, Del., where he was medical director of outpatient family medicine and charity services for nine years. He completed a residency at St. Francis Family Practice in Wilmington, Del., and obtained his medical degree from University of Guadalajara in Mexico. He is a member of the American Academy of Family Physicians and is board certified in family medicine. Nicastro practices at Atlantic General Primary Care in Ocean Pines.



Andi West-McCabe – Andi West-McCabe, R.N., M.S., has more than 24 years of experience in healthcare leadership and management. She serves as the director of emergency services at Atlantic General Hospital, a role she has held since 2001. She holds a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Salisbury University and a Master of Science in healthcare administration from Wilmington University.



Stephen Waters, MD – Dr. Stephen Waters is a primary care physician at the Townsend Medical Center, in Ocean City, Md. He received his medical degree from Georgetown University Medical School in Washington, D.C., and completed his internship and residency at Franklin Square Hospital in Baltimore, Md. Waters is board certified by the American Board of Family Practice and was elected as the first chief of the medical staff at Atlantic General Hospital. He filled the position of interim President and CEO for the organization in 2005. Waters also served as a member of the Board of Directors and as medical director for Atlantic General Hospital for 15 years.

Janet Mengel – Janet Mengel is a past president and current board member with the Atlantic General Hospital Auxiliary where she serves as membership and recruitment coordinator. She also served as a volunteer for the Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) program for children on the Lower Shore and a member of The Cricket Center Foundation for the past 5 years. Before moving to the Eastern Shore, Mengel worked for the Howard County Office on Aging as an activity director for a Senior Plus program.



Jonathan Bauer – Jonathan Bauer is the vice president of information systems for Atlantic General Hospital. He joined Atlantic General in 2017 from Somerset Hospital, in Somerset, Pa., where he first led a healthcare organization through all the stages of meaningful use and achieved Most Wired status, the premier award program for healthcare IT. Jonathan holds a bachelor of science in physics from Slippery Rock University and an MBA from Waynesburg University, in Pennsylvania.



Michael Marshall – Michael P. Marshall is president and CEO of Marshall Hotels & Resorts, headquartered in Salisbury, Md. During his 35-plus year career he worked in virtually every position within a hotel before overseeing the company’s current portfolio of managed properties. Marshall regularly speaks at the industry’s leading conferences, providing candid insights into hotel management and investment. He received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Washington and Lee University in Lexington, Va., and completed the Advanced Management Program at Cornell University.