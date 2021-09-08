Atlantic General Hospital Looks For New President / CEO

Atlantic General Hospital is searching for a new President and CEO.

Michael Franklin’s departure was effective last Friday and was announced Tuesday by AGH. The Atlantic General Hospital Health System Board of Trustees plans to retain a national search firm to find candidates to replace Franklin.

Vice President of Medical Affairs Dr. Sally Dowling and Vice President of Planning and Operations Kim Justice will serves as co-interim President and CEO while the search continues.

“We thank Michael for his commitment and professionalism over the past 17 years and wish him great success,” Board of Trustees Chair Greg Shockley said.

“The board has full confidence in Kim and Dr. Dowling to lead our independent community hospital.” Shockley added. “We appreciate all that our associates and caregivers, our medical staff, our senior leadership team and our boards do to continue to provide the highest level of service and care for our community.”



Hospital officials said there are no plans to affiliate with another health system, and that it plans to remain an independent community hospital. Atlantic General also will move forward with the Gudelsky Family Medical Center in Berlin following a groundbreaking event last week.