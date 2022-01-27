Atlantic General Will Open Walk-In Behavioral Health Center

Atlantic General Hospital will soon open the first Walk-In Behavioral Health Crisis Center in Worcester County. It will serve as a sort of urgent care facility for people in need of treatment or evaluation of acute mental health issues or substance use-related illness.

A grant-funded partnership with TidalHealth Peninsula Regional Hospital and more than a dozen community agencies that form Tri-County Behavioral Health Engagement is making it possible to open the Atlantic General Behavioral Health Crisis Center next Monday. TidalHealth will open a primary site with 23-hour crisis stabilization services later this year in Salisbury.

“By providing a dedicated center for immediate behavioral healthcare that is comfortable and welcoming, we hope to normalize the experience of seeking help and to reduce the stigma associated with mental illness,” Atlantic General Hospital Director of Population Health Tina Simmons said.

According to Atlantic General, the center will largely rely upon referrals from emergency medical services, schools and community agencies but will also accept walk-ins who self-refer for care. No appointment is necessary. Individuals will receive an initial intake assessment with access to behavioral counseling, psychiatric care and medication management via telehealth as needed.

“Staff will provide real-time connection with needed resources provided by agencies located on site. Insurance and financial counseling services will also be available,” according to Atlantic General.

“The Maryland Health Services Cost Review Commission is excited to support the opening of this center through the Commission’s regional partnership program. This is an important improvement in access to high quality crisis care on the Eastern Shore,” Maryland Health Services Cost Review Commission Executive Director Katie Wunderlich said.

For more information on the five-year, $11-million grant program from the health Services Cost Review Commission, please visit www.agh.care/TRIBE.