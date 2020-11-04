Attempted Murder Suspect Apprehended During Investigation

A man who was wanted for attempted murder and other felony charges is under arrest.



Delaware State Police say troopers were on pro-active patrol in the Rehoboth Bay community, and learned about a woman who was walking in the area and acting suspiciously. A search of her turned up drug paraphernalia.



A man was seen standing nearby, who allegedly tried to flee inside a home when officers approached him. 34-year-old Otis Williams of Lincoln was taken into custody without incident. Police say a search turned up some methamphetamine and suspected drug proceeds.



Another Rehoboth Beach man was found at the scene. Police say that man provided a ficcticious name, was in possession of drug paraphernalia, and was the subject of an active capias for violation of probation.

Williams, meanwhile, was wanted by Laurel Police in connection with a shooting last month at Little Creek Apartments that left a female victim injured.

Williams was transported to Delaware State Police Troop 7, where he was charged with the following crimes:

Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony)

Resisting Arrest

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Fail to Identify Self to Peace Officer

Williams was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court #3 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on an $11,300.00 cash bond.

Williams was also wanted out of Laurel Police Department on the following charges:

Attempted Murder 1st Degree (Felony)

Robbery 1st Degree (Felony)

Assault 1st Degree (Felony)

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)

Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited (Felony)

Possession of Ammunition by a Person Prohibited (Felony)

Noncompliance with Conditions of Bond (Felony)

Terroristic Threatening (2 counts)

Williams was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court #3 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $934,000.00 cash bond.

The 54-year-old female was issued a criminal summons for possession of drug paraphernalia and released.

The 43-year-old male was taken into custody without incident and transported to Delaware State Police Troop 7, where he was charged with the following crimes:

Criminal Impersonation

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

The male was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court #3 and issued a $1,000.00 unsecured bond. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution for an active capias for Violation of Probation.