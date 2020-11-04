Attempted Murder Suspect Apprehended During Investigation

A man who was wanted for attempted murder and other felony charges is under arrest.
Delaware State Police say troopers were on pro-active patrol in the Rehoboth Bay community, and learned about a woman who was walking in the area and acting suspiciously. A search of her turned up drug paraphernalia.
A man was seen standing nearby, who allegedly tried to flee inside a home when officers approached him. 34-year-old Otis Williams of Lincoln was taken into custody without incident. Police say a search turned up some methamphetamine and suspected drug proceeds.
Another Rehoboth Beach man was found at the scene. Police say that man provided a ficcticious name, was in possession of drug paraphernalia, and was the subject of an active capias for violation of probation.
Williams, meanwhile, was wanted by Laurel Police in connection with a shooting last month at Little Creek Apartments that left a female victim injured.
State Police outlined these charges:
Williams was transported to Delaware State Police Troop 7, where he was charged with the following crimes:
- Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony)
- Resisting Arrest
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Fail to Identify Self to Peace Officer
Williams was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court #3 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on an $11,300.00 cash bond.
Williams was also wanted out of Laurel Police Department on the following charges:
- Attempted Murder 1st Degree (Felony)
- Robbery 1st Degree (Felony)
- Assault 1st Degree (Felony)
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
- Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited (Felony)
- Possession of Ammunition by a Person Prohibited (Felony)
- Noncompliance with Conditions of Bond (Felony)
- Terroristic Threatening (2 counts)
Williams was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court #3 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $934,000.00 cash bond.
The 54-year-old female was issued a criminal summons for possession of drug paraphernalia and released.
The 43-year-old male was taken into custody without incident and transported to Delaware State Police Troop 7, where he was charged with the following crimes:
- Criminal Impersonation
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
The male was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court #3 and issued a $1,000.00 unsecured bond. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution for an active capias for Violation of Probation.