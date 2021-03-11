Attempted Murder Suspect Arrested

A Greenwood man who was wanted for attempted murder and related offenses has been arrested, according to Delaware State Police.

Police said Thursday that 38-year-old Kasandan Clanton of Greenwood was a passenger in a vehicle that was stopped on Rute 16 Wednesday. Clanton was identified as a suspect in a December 4th shooting on Mill Park Drive in Bridgeville.

On that day, troopers discovered that a 47-year-old man had been shot and drove himself to a nearby hospital for treatment. An arrest warrant was issued for Clanton for attempted murder.

Delaware State Police listed these charges against Kasandan Clanton:

Attempt to Commit 1st Degree Murder (Felony)

Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited (Felony)

Reckless Endangering 1st Degree (Felony)

Criminal Mischief under $1,000

Possession of Marijuana (Civil Violation)

He was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $126,100.00 cash bond.