Attempted Robbery Investigated At Mariner’s Cove

Delaware State Police are investigating an attempted robbery in the Mariner’s Cove community Tuesday.

According to State Police, a 67-year-old woman was unloading items from her car in the driveway of her home in the 35,000-block of Sussex Lane at about 9:27 a.m. when an unknown male approached her. He pointed a gun at her and demanded money.

The suspect was not successful in obtaining any money, and fled to a vehicle of unknown make or model and drove away.

The woman was not hurt.

Police have a very limited description of the suspect; a male, with a thin build, average height and wearing a face covering.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Delaware State Police Troop 4 Criminal Investigative Unit at 302-752-3813 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.