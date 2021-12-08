Attic Fire Spreads, Damages Home In Long Neck Area

A home in the Peninsula Lakes neighborhood of the Long Neck area has been heavily damaged by a fire.

According to the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company, the blaze on Purple Martin Circle broke out Tuesday evening. The fire apparently started in the attic area above the back porch and extended to the exterior of the home, causing significant damage.

No one was injured. The Delaware State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

Mid-Sussex Rescue Squad and Sussex County Paramedics also responded, and Milton Fire Department provided standby coverage.