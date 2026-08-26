Maryland Attorney General Announces Settlement with Big Tech Giant Meta

August 26, 2026/Joe Ciccanti

Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown has announced a multistate settlement with Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, totaling up to $17.1 billion. Maryland could receive up to $327 million. The settlement resolves allegations that Meta designed its platforms with addictive features and failed to adequately protect young users from potential harms. If approved by a federal court, Meta would be required to implement measures including daily time limits, nighttime access restrictions, stronger age verification, additional safeguards against harmful content and enhanced parental controls. The settlement involves 47 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, American Samoa and the Northern Mariana Islands and remains subject to court approval.
 
Additional Information from the Maryland Office of the Attorney General:

The settlement requires Meta to implement a series of safety features on Instagram and Facebook, including:

 

·       Hard cap daily time limits and “Productive Pauses” for children: for its two platforms, Instagram and Facebook, a combined two-hour daily time limit with mandatory pauses after 15 minutes of continuous use and again at 60 and 90 minutes to interrupt endless scrolling. These limits remain in effect for five years. If the settlement terms become more widely adopted by other social media platforms, the daily limit on each platform will drop to 60 minutes for 10 years.

·       “Nighttime blocks” restricting children’s access from 12:00 a.m. to 6:00 a.m.

·       Limited school-time access for children, eliminating push notifications on weekdays from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. during the school year.

·       Robust age assurance measures to more effectively verify the age of young users.

·       Safer, age-appropriate content controls, including stronger safeguards against bullying, content promoting eating disorders, and content related to suicide and self-harm.

·       Stronger, more user-friendly parental controls.

·       Limits on social comparison features, including beauty filters and visible “like” counts, that have been linked to poor mental health outcomes in kids and teens.

·       Both the implementation and efficacy of the features will be regularly assessed by an independent auditor and the settling states.

 

According the Maryland Office of the Attorney General, these settlement terms impose groundbreaking changes to Instagram and Facebook and are more significant and comprehensive than previously ordered by any court.

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