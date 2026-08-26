Maryland Attorney General Announces Settlement with Big Tech Giant Meta
The settlement requires Meta to implement a series of safety features on Instagram and Facebook, including:
· Hard cap daily time limits and “Productive Pauses” for children: for its two platforms, Instagram and Facebook, a combined two-hour daily time limit with mandatory pauses after 15 minutes of continuous use and again at 60 and 90 minutes to interrupt endless scrolling. These limits remain in effect for five years. If the settlement terms become more widely adopted by other social media platforms, the daily limit on each platform will drop to 60 minutes for 10 years.
· “Nighttime blocks” restricting children’s access from 12:00 a.m. to 6:00 a.m.
· Limited school-time access for children, eliminating push notifications on weekdays from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. during the school year.
· Robust age assurance measures to more effectively verify the age of young users.
· Safer, age-appropriate content controls, including stronger safeguards against bullying, content promoting eating disorders, and content related to suicide and self-harm.
· Stronger, more user-friendly parental controls.
· Limits on social comparison features, including beauty filters and visible “like” counts, that have been linked to poor mental health outcomes in kids and teens.
· Both the implementation and efficacy of the features will be regularly assessed by an independent auditor and the settling states.
According the Maryland Office of the Attorney General, these settlement terms impose