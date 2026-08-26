Maryland Attorney General Announces Settlement with Big Tech Giant Meta

Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown has announced a multistate settlement with Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, totaling up to $17.1 billion. Maryland could receive up to $327 million. The settlement resolves allegations that Meta designed its platforms with addictive features and failed to adequately protect young users from potential harms. If approved by a federal court, Meta would be required to implement measures including daily time limits, nighttime access restrictions, stronger age verification, additional safeguards against harmful content and enhanced parental controls. The settlement involves 47 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, American Samoa and the Northern Mariana Islands and remains subject to court approval.

Additional Information from the Maryland Office of the Attorney General: