Attorney General Brown Joins 38-State and Territory Bipartisan Coalition Urging Congress to Take Action Against Rise in Organized Retail Crime 

Maryland Attorney General Anthony G. Brown has joined a 38-state and territory bipartisan coalition urging Congress to take action to address the rise in organized retail crime across the country. Attorney General Brown says organized retail crime harms businesses and devastates entire communities that rely on these retailers for groceries, medications, and everyday household items. He adds that when these stores are forced to charge higher prices or close altogether, Marylanders end up paying the price. The coalition is urging the 119th Congress to reintroduce legislation from the 118th Congress to combat organized retail crime, including increased federal penalties for supply chain thefts to deter organized theft of goods in transit. The proposed measures aim to protect consumers relying on essential goods.

Organized retail crime has contributed to financial losses totaling over $121 billion in the U.S., and 76 percent of retail asset protection managers’ report their employees have suffered from violence at the hands of an organized retail criminal. Cargo theft remains a primary component of organized retail crime nationwide – disrupting supply chains and acting as an inflationary pressure on the price of everything from baby formula to clothing.