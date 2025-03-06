Attorney General Brown Joins Coalition of Attorneys General in Issuing Multistate Guidance for Schools on Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility Initiatives

Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown and a coalition of 15 attorneys general have issued guidance to schools on diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility initiatives. The guidance comes in response to recent federal actions, including an executive order and policy guidance from the U.S. Department of Education, which address diversity policies in schools. The attorneys general state that such initiatives remain legally supported under longstanding legal precedents. While some view these federal actions as a rollback of progress on educational equity, others argue they provide necessary clarification on the limits of diversity programs. The coalition’s guidance aims to help schools navigate the legal landscape while ensuring compliance with federal and state laws. Joining Attorney General Brown in issuing the guidance are the attorneys general of Delaware, New Jersey, and 12 other states.