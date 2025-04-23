Attorney General Jennings Files Lawsuit Challenging President Trump’s Executive Orders Concerning Tariffs

Attorney General Kathy Jennings has filed a lawsuit challenging President Trump’s executive orders calling for higher tariffs on most products worldwide. According to the Delaware Attorney General’s Office, these tariffs impose a 145 percent tariff on most products from China, a 25 percent tariff on most products from Canada and Mexico, and 10 percent tariffs on most products from the rest of the world. It also challenges President Trump’s plan to raise tariffs on imports from 46 other trading partners on July 9th. Other states joining in the lawsuit include Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Maine, Minnesota, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, and Vermont.