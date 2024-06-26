Attorney General Opinion: City of Rehoboth Beach Violated FOIA in City Manager Hiring Process
June 26, 2024/
In this Attorney General Opinion released on Wednesday, Dorey L. Cole, Deputy Attorney General, stated that “we conclude that the City violated FOIA by holding an executive session for an improper purpose and failing to discuss the employment contract and compensation package in open public session, by failing to properly notice two executive sessions, and by failing to notice a public comment period on the agendas of the above-referenced meetings.”
Here is the entire letter…