Attorney Lydia York Kicks Off Campaign For Del. State Auditor

There is now a contested Democratic primary for the office of Delaware State Auditor of Accounts.

Lydia York, an attorney, has filed for the primary and will challenge incumbent Kathy McGuiness, who is seeking re-election.

“This election is important to the state of Delaware and the Democratic Party in Delaware. I believe our taxpayer dollars should be used as a catalyst for opportunity and innovation, empowering social good, rising to the challenges of the moment, and preparing for our best future using insight and care,” York said on her campaign website. “I am running for Auditor to ensure that the Auditors office operates with a level of accountability and transparency. There is work to be done and someone has to do the work. I intend to do that work.”

Republican Janice Lorrah, who is also an attorney, is also running for State Auditor.