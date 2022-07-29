Atty Julianne Murray Files Complaint on Vote by Mail Statute

A lawsuit filed by attorney Julianne Murray on behalf of three Delawareans is seeking a permanent injunction and declaratory judgment that the newly signed SB 320 – the vote by mail statute – is unconstitutional under the Delaware Constitution. One of the plaintiffs in this suit is related to an employee of Datatech Digital, LLC – the owner of WGMD – The Talk of Delmarva.

The plaintiffs represent each Delaware County and are a Republican, a Democrat and an Unaffiliated voter. The lawsuit argues that the Delaware Constitution must be amended if the General Assembly wishes to expand the list of excuses and that such a change cannot be done by statute. The lawsuit was filed July 22 in the Court of Chancery.