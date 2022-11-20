Auction of Low-Digit Surf Fishing Plates Begins Tuesday

DNREC’s annual auction of low-digit surf fishing plates begins at 9am on Tuesday at usgovbid.com. Bidders will have the option to bid on 15 tag – including numbers 32, 58, 143, 226, 355, 488 and on eight choice categories ranging from tags 51 to 9999 – and in the choice categories – the highest bidder in each range can choose a number if it’s not already sold within that category. Proceeds from the auction benefit Delaware State Parks.

Additional information from DNREC Press Release:

The auction runs from November 22 through December 9. The minimum bid for a low-digit surf fishing plate is $250. By state law, surf-fishing tags numbered 1 through 200 are limited to vehicles registered in Delaware.

The auction of low-numbered plates was authorized by the Delaware General Assembly in 2015 and allows the DNREC Division of Parks and Recreation to auction low-digit tags to the highest bidder.

A low-digit surf fishing tag does not allow drive-on surf fishing access — a valid surf fishing permit is still required. Annual and two-year surf fishing permits from DNREC are expected to go on sale within the next few weeks.

For more information about the low-digit surf fishing plate auction, visit destateparks.com/LowDigitTags.