AUGUST IS BACK TO SCHOOL MONTH

It’s nearly that time to head back to the classroom. Time to dust off your backpacks, fill them up and get ready for the start of a new school year. For students and parents – that means collecting school supplies, new clothes, checkups for school and sports. For teachers – it’s developing lesson plans and getting the classroom ready for a new crop of students. For everyone – it’s getting back into a regular schedule – especially in the morning and at bedtime.

Whether you’re ready or not, friends, activities, and books are just around the corner. Get ready to learn!

HOW TO OBSERVE

Check your school’s supply list, tour your new school, learn your schedule. Volunteer to show a new student around your stomping grounds. Have some fun before summer is over, too!

HISTORY

National Back to School Month has been observed since the 1960s.

The school year has traditionally begun in the fall and ended in late spring allowing the children of farmers in our agricultural society to help with planting and harvesting. Though today most families have moved to a more urban and suburban lifestyle, most schools in the United States still function on this system. However, a trend toward a year-round school year is gaining steam.

