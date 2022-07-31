AUGUST IS NATIONAL WELLNESS MONTH

This is national Wellness Month – and focuses on self-care, managing stress and promoting healthy routines – even a small change can impact your health in positive ways.

Drink more water.

Make healthy food choices – Add more fruits and veggies to your meals

Monitor your sleep habits

Stretch – Join a yoga, walking, or aerobics class.

Learn to meditate.

Try something new – a new walking or biking route, a new restaurant

It can take 21 days for something to become a habit – and 90 days for it to be a lifestyle change.

HOW TO OBSERVE

Proclaim “I choose wellness” with a photo and post on social media.

Every August, let’s amplify the message of healthy living, celebrate those providing amazing self-care solutions, and inspire others to create new healthy habits.

HISTORY

National Wellness Month was started in 2018 to foster community, connection, and commerce in the Wellness industry. The initiative inspires consumers to focus on wellness and provides a platform for wellness companies to highlight their services and benefits.

Partial information – National Day Calendar – https://nationaldaycalendar.com