Autism Delaware’s Specialty License Tag Revealed

Image courtesy AutismDE

Autism Delaware’s license plate project nearly over – and the winning specialty tag is a real stand out! Now orders are needed to the DMV which needs at least 50 paid applications before the plate will be listed on the Delaware DMV website.

You will keep the current license plate number you have – your numbers/letters will be printed on the new autism acceptance and inclusion background design. Production for this first batch will take 6-8 weeks from when we submit the 50 applications.

Click HERE to access the application. If you are interested in purchasing a license plate, please fill out the form in its entirety. Cost of the license plate is $50 and is required to be paid by check or money order made out to DMV. DO NOT MAIL THE FORM & PAYMENT TO THE DMV. The completed form and payment can mailed to Autism Delaware’s Newark office:

Autism Delaware

Attn: License Plate Project

924 Old Harmony Road

Suite 201

Newark, DE 19713

*(To find your vehicle’s weight, check the “tire and loading information” plate located inside the frame of the driver’s side door. It should be stamped there.)

Once your paperwork is received and reviewed for completion by Autism Delaware, a confirmation email will be sent to you. Once we receive 50 paid applications and submit to the DMV, you will receive another email letting you know your application was submitted. 6-8 weeks later you will receive your license plate in the mail – ready to place on your vehicle!

We look forward to seeing this license plate on cars across the state!